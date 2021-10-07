Audit finds some Orange County pedestrian bridges not properly inspected, repaired

This bridge, at Apopka Vineland over Steer Lake, is one of the 28 bridges that was not tracked by the county after being inspected by the Florida Department of Transportation.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An audit to evaluate the maintenance of bridges within Orange County found some pedestrian bridges were not accurately monitored, repaired, inspected and documented by county department officials.

On Thursday, Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond released the results of the 41-page audit, conducted from January 2017 to December 2019.

[TRENDING: 770 pounds of marijuana found in Viera storage facility, deputies say | Florida mansion of ‘Scarface’ Al Capone sells for $15.5M | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The report detailed how the Florida Department of Transportation and the county’s Public Works Department failed to comply with bridge inspection and repair regulations outlined by the Federal Highway Administration.

According to the report, when the county’s Public Works Department assigned bridge maintenance responsibilities to the Roads and Drainage Division in 2017, 28 of 100 bridge inspection reports were not received, resulting in an inability to monitor or repair these bridges.

While Orange County has more than 600 bridges and major drainage structures, there are 21 pedestrian bridges, or bridges less than 20 feet long, that require inspection by qualified structural engineers, comptroller investigators wrote.

Comptroller investigators discovered that, of those 21 pedestrian bridges—found at the Orange County Convention Center, within county parks and along county roadways—only three were inspected by FDOT within the audit period, the report shows.

Ad

Issues identified by FDOT, which is responsible for examining the structural soundness of the bridge, were not tracked or repaired by the county, the report continues.

“Without a structural engineer to prioritize bridge repairs, repairs were not timely completed,” comptroller investigators wrote.

The audit investigated 31 bridges and found 81% were not evaluated by a structural engineer. By 2020, only 73 of the 177 issues with the sample of bridges examined had been corrected.

“Of the 73 issues corrected, 50% related to graffiti, clearing vegetation and replacing reflectors,” the report reads.

Additionally, multiple bridge issues were not listed on a master tracking sheet after the repairs were received. Of the issues that were listed, some contained incorrect information, such as false repair status and dates.

Since the audit’s release, Joseph Kunkel, the Public Works Department director, agreed with all recommendations provided by the Orange County Comptroller’s Office.

Ad

Comptrollers investigators commended management for addressing changes proposed in the report and adding another structural engineer dedicated to bridge maintenance.