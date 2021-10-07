Miya Marcano family attorney: Sheriff Mina timeline of death is ‘not accurate’

ORANGE COUNTY – The attorney representing the family of Miya Marcano said he disagrees with the timeline released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office related to her death.

Attorney Daryl Washington said officials with the Arden Villas apartments have also gone silent on the family.

“She was an employee so more than anybody, they should have reached out to the family and offered their condolences,” Washington said.

Washington said it appears law enforcement dropped the ball during the initial investigation. He also said the family wants to prevent another young woman from being killed.

“They want to make sure that nobody ever has to go through what they experienced. They are going to be looking at changes to how apartment complexes deal with key fobs,” Washington said.

Washington said this week the family is focusing on Marcano’s funeral. Following that, he said a lawsuit against the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Arden Villas is possible.

Julia Veiga lives at Arden Villas and organized Wednesday evening’s protest.

“You entrust these people with your care, you trust them with your life, you’re living here, so you would hope that you know they are doing the right process to vet those individuals that are going to be coming in and out of our apartments,” Veiga said.