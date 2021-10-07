WonderWorks offering its first-ever Halloween dinner show throughout October

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new “spooktacular” dinner show is running throughout October at WonderWorks Orlando, offering fun for the whole family.

“The Outta Control Spooktacular Magic Dinner Show” debuted last Friday and runs nightly with shows that start at 6 p.m. Select nights offer an 8 p.m. show as well.

The show will feature Jack the Trickster and Kevin who will take guests on a journey to learn the story of the “Haunted Bell and Key,” according to a news release.

“Objects will move on their own, the lights will flicker, and tables will even levitate inches away from their faces. Despite the spooky nature of the show, it’s very family-friendly and appropriate for all ages,” the release says.

Dinner will be unlimited pizza, salad, beer, wine, soda and a themed-Halloween dessert, organizers said.

“We are excited that Tony Brent will be producing and performing a new Halloween-themed show for the first time in the show’s history,” Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando, said in a release. “It will be completely unique from our regular show, offering family-friendly, spooky content for the season.”

People 3 and older will need a ticket to enter. Click here to learn more or purchase tickets.