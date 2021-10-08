WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Florida Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in the Florida Panhandle.

The governor will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie for the news conferenced scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

News 6 will stream this live at the top of this story when it begins.

It is unclear what the governor will be discussing, but he will be speaking from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center.