Clear icon
84º

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Florida Panhandle

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Politics, Ron DeSantis
Photo does not have a caption

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in the Florida Panhandle.

The governor will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie for the news conferenced scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

News 6 will stream this live at the top of this story when it begins.

It is unclear what the governor will be discussing, but he will be speaking from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter