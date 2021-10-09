Partly Cloudy icon
1 dead, 1 injured when car strikes concrete pillars outside Publix, Orlando police say

25-year-old man died Saturday morning

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – One man died and another was injured when the car they were in hit concrete pillars outside a Publix Saturday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the car was heading south on Conway Road from Curry Ford when it crossed the median, “went through the parking lot, and struck the concrete pillars.”

The driver, a 25-year-old man, died and the 24-year-old passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

Information on what led up to the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

