Seminole County approves purchase of Deer Run Golf Course, Wekiva Golf Club

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to approve the purchase of the former Deer Run Golf Course property and the Wekiva Golf Club.

The vote was confirmed following a petition in which 1,628 Deer Run households, or 67.2%, expressed their support for the Municipal Services Benefit Unit, an assessment district funded by the county, according to a release from Seminole County.

County officials said they intend to transform this newly acquired Deer Run property into a public park, resulting in property tax bills of around $65 to 130 per year for neighboring homes over the next 15 years.

Seminole County also plans to continue normal operations at Wekiva Golf Club, the release continues.

The official adoption of these two properties, which includes a contract for acquisition and budget and funding requests, will take place at a future county meeting.