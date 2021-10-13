AdventHealth to host news conference explaining COVID-19 impact on cancer screenings

AdventHealth moves to ‘yellow status,’ allowing for more surgical procedures

ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth officials will host a news briefing Thursday to discuss how the pandemic has impacted cancer screenings, according to a news release.

The discussion will be streamed on the Life at AdventHealth Central Florida Facebook page at 9 a.m.

An AdventHealth surgeon who specializes in breast cancer care, Dr. Lisa Minton, will examine how COVID-19 delayed cancer screenings and advanced treatments, AdventHealth officials said.

This month’s discussion is happening during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.