Spooky-good Halloween fun for adults

Halloween isn’t just for children.

From pub crawls to sip ‘n strolls and zombie invasions to movie nights, there’s a little something for everyone.

[TRENDING: Thieves targeting cars with Hellcat engines at OIA | Orlando sandwich shop looks to open new location near SoDo | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

If you’re an adult and want to get in on the scary-holiday fun, there are plenty of events taking place around Central Florida.

Oct. 20

Boxi Park is hosting several Monster Movie Nights, with “Beetlejuice” airing on Oct. 20 starting at 6 p.m.

Ad

Oct. 21

For those wanting something on the lighter side and not so scary, Oviedo Brewing Company is hosting a DIY Paint & Sip Halloween edition, featuring wooden characters. The event is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 24

Crooked Can Brewing Company in Winter Garden is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular Pet Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All pets are welcome and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. It costs $10 per pet, with all proceeds being donated to Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

Oct. 27

Boxi Park is hosting its last Monster Movie Night with “Rocky Horror Picture Show” airing at 6 p.m.

Ad

Oct. 29

The Friday before Halloween, Orlando Pub Crawl is hosting a Halloween Pub Crawl with “killer specials” on drinks. The crawl starts at 7:30 at Sideshow in Orlando. Click here to learn more.

A Halloween Spirit Stroll is taking place at Baldwin Park Village Center from 7 pm to midnight. The ghoulish evening features an adult-only, costume-clad tasting of food and drinks from local restaurants.

Rockledge Gardens is hosting a Spooky Sip-N-Stroll from 7 to 10 p.m., with the gardens will be filled with food, booze, movies, live music and more.

Ad

Oct. 30

Ace Café is hosting a 90′s Zombie Raver Invasion, featuring a host of artists starting at 5 p.m. See list of artists.

Halloween Boogie Night Sip-n-Stroll running from 4 to 8 p.m. along Cocoa Beach Main Street will feature over 30 unique businesses offering wine, beer and ciders throughout.

Downtown St. Cloud will be taken over with a German Witches Dance Contest starting at 8 p.m. Prizes will be given out for certain categories. At 9 p.m., there will be a Historic Ghost Tour, followed by the screening of “Two Thousand Maniacs” at 10 p.m. at the St. Cloud Twin Theater.

Ad

Oct. 31

Head to Lake Eola for Halloween Sunday/Funday from 2 to 10 p.m. The main feature is a movie screening of “Addams Family” starting at 7 p.m., but there will also be food, a full bar, vendors and live music or a DJ.

And if you’re still left wanting more, the Enzian Theatre offers 13 Films of Halloween every October. The theater runs a series of scary movies to help you celebrate the spooky season. Visit its website to see the movies, dates and times.