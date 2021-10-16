Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Big changes coming: High of 90 today before front brings cooler temps to Central Florida

Front arrives Sunday morning

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Front moves into Central Florida this weekend.
Front moves into Central Florida this weekend. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front that will bring drastic changes to Central Florida.

Expect dry air and lots of sun Saturday, warming to a high of 90 before big changes arrive. There is a slight chance for a couple of showers heading into Saturday afternoon before the first big cold front of the season arrives Sunday morning.

The new front will drop high temperatures starting Sunday, which will be in the 70s and 80s across Central Florida.

There will be a 20% coverage of rain as it moves in overnight. Behind the front, temperatures will be almost 10 degrees cooler for the afternoon high Sunday.

Expect a high temperature in the low 80s for Sunday and the mid 80s for most of next week.

There is little to no rain chances next week as temperatures remain below the average.

