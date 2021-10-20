Fellsmere Police Department search for missing man

FELLSMERE Fla. – The Fellsmere Police Department are searching for a missing 34-year-old man.

Marty Ray Crawford Jr. was last seen Sunday, September 19, 2021 at approximately 9 a.m. at the intersection of South Oak Street and County Road 512, according to a Facebook post from police.

Authorities added even though Crawford was last seen in September, he wasn’t reported missing until a month later, on October 19.

Crawford has brown hair and blue eyes. He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts, white-colored Nike sandals and possibly a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about Crawford or his whereabouts are encouraged to call the Fellsmere Police Department at 772-571-1360.