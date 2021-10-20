Mostly Cloudy icon
Fellsmere Police Department search for missing man

Marty Ray Crawford Jr. was last seen in September

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Courtesy Fellsmere Police Department
Courtesy Fellsmere Police Department (ClickOrlando.com)

FELLSMERE Fla. – The Fellsmere Police Department are searching for a missing 34-year-old man.

Marty Ray Crawford Jr. was last seen Sunday, September 19, 2021 at approximately 9 a.m. at the intersection of South Oak Street and County Road 512, according to a Facebook post from police.

Authorities added even though Crawford was last seen in September, he wasn’t reported missing until a month later, on October 19.

Crawford has brown hair and blue eyes. He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts, white-colored Nike sandals and possibly a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about Crawford or his whereabouts are encouraged to call the Fellsmere Police Department at 772-571-1360.

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

