Missing woman with dementia last seen in Rosemont, police say

Orlando police are asking for help in locating missing woman, Delores Lee Griffin.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman with dementia was reported missing to Orlando police, officials said in a tweet Monday.

Delores Lee Griffin, 65, was last seen at her Rosemont independent living facility, located on Rose of Tara Way, relatives told police.

According to authorities, Griffin has other mental illnesses and is without her medication.

Orlando police urge anyone who sees her to call 911.