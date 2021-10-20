Large craft fair featuring unique items returns to Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Over 400 vendors will take over the historic streets of downtown Mount Dora this weekend as part of a popular annual festival.

The Mount Dora Craft Fair returns this Saturday, featuring various exhibitors who are bringing unique crafts to Central Florida, according to the event’s website. There will also be food, beer and wine tasting, live music and a free kid zone.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Wrap up holiday shopping in two days with the most unique items you will find anywhere and enjoy shopping and dining in our downtown boutiques, shops and eateries,” Mount Dora’s Facebook page reads.

Ad

There will be parking available to those interested in attending, as well as shuttles. The shuttles will pick up guests from Mount Dora High School, where parking will be $5 per car, and they will be picking up guests from Mount Dora Christian Academy, where parking is $10 per car.

Event organizers said ATMs will be available, but you may want to bring cash with you.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information or to look at the bus route, click here.