Volusia law enforcement gear up for Trucktoberfest this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and police departments across the county are putting out stern warnings ahead of a Trucktoberfest event planned for this weekend.

Based on what police saw back in June at Truck Meet, they’re adding extra preparations for this weekend.

“If your vehicle is tricked out and it’s a violation of motor vehicle code and it’s not street legal, we’re going to tow it,” Chitwood said. “If you’re going to do burnouts and wheelies and you’re going to create all kind of havoc here and destroy our property and quality of life, you’re not going to like what’s going to happen to you.”

The event is being organized through a private Facebook group and has more than 7,000 people saying they’ll attend, but Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said that’s one of the difficulties when preparing for these pop-up events.

“This still calls for us to increase our staffing so that we can monitor this event because it’s really hard to tell exactly how many will be in town,” Young said.

Truck Meet in June caused issues for law enforcement with gridlocked traffic, beaches torn up, property damage and crime.

The agencies now have a stronger game plan, with more departments working together and more tools they can use. Daytona Beach Shores Police Department will have corrections officers at its holding cells in case there’s an influx of arrests. They’ll also have tow trucks staged all over the county.

Legislation is being proposed, too. State Representative Tom Leek and Senator Tom Wright are introducing a bill that will allow cities to create special event zones during events.

“During its operation you would have increased fines for speeding, increased fines for unlawful behavior whatever it may be,” Leek said.

The bill will be introduced during the next session in January

As for this weekend, Chitwood said they’ve made their expectations clear to the event’s promoter.

“There’s going to be strict enforcement of the motor vehicle code. So, if you’re coming here to show your a-- you’re not going to like where it ends up,” he said.