Partly Cloudy icon
77º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

2021 Polk County Voter Guide: Deadlines, sample ballots, races, more

Lakeland has the most on the ballot including mayor’s race, 2 commissioner seats, 2 proposed charter amendments

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Polk County, Results 2021, elections
Polk County
Polk County (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in several municipalities in Polk County will cast their ballots in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election.

Most of the races are for commissioners’ seats in Fort Meade, Winter Haven and Lakeland.

Voters in Lakeland will also decide the mayoral race between incumbent Mayor Bill Mutz, who has held the office since 2018 and is seeking a second term, and challenger Saga Stevin.

Additionally, Lakeland voters will also see two proposed amendments to the city’s charter on the ballot.

[RELATED: Lakeland sample ballot | Fort Meade sample ballot | Winter Haven sample ballot ]

Voters looking to get a mail-in ballot need to request one from the Polk County Supervisor of Elections by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. Requests can be made online by clicking here.

Voters can find their precinct and polling places by clicking here.

Below are all the upcoming races in Polk County. Check back the night of Nov. 2 for election results.

Lakeland

Mayor

  • Bill Mutz
  • Saga Stevin

City Commission District C Southwest

  • Allyson “Al” Lewis
  • Sara Roberts McCarley

City Commission District D Southeast

  • Mike Musick
  • Shandale Terrell

Proposed Charter Amendment No. 1: “Do you favor an amendment to the Lakeland City Charter to fill vacancies on the City Commission at the next regular City election following a vacancy rather than at a special election; requiring that interim commissioners appointed by Commission to fill vacancy in a district seat until next regular election reside in same district as the vacant seat; and prohibiting the interim appointment of individuals otherwise precluded by term limits from serving on the Commission?”

  • Yes
  • No

Proposed Charter Amendment No. 2: “Do you favor an amendment to the Lakeland City Charter providing for the appointment of the City Attorney and City Manager to the City canvassing board if fewer than three (3) members of the City Commission are available to canvass the returns of a City election?”

  • Yes
  • No

Fort Meade

City Commission Seat 1

  • Ashlee Dishong
  • Herlinda Resendez
  • Jim “Possum” Schaill

City Commission Seat 5 At Large

  • Barbara Arnold
  • Samuel Berrien

Winter Haven

City Commission Seat 5

  • Matthew Logan Crowley
  • James H. “J.P.” Powell

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email