2021 Polk County Voter Guide: Deadlines, sample ballots, races, more

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in several municipalities in Polk County will cast their ballots in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election.

Most of the races are for commissioners’ seats in Fort Meade, Winter Haven and Lakeland.

Voters in Lakeland will also decide the mayoral race between incumbent Mayor Bill Mutz, who has held the office since 2018 and is seeking a second term, and challenger Saga Stevin.

Additionally, Lakeland voters will also see two proposed amendments to the city’s charter on the ballot.

Voters looking to get a mail-in ballot need to request one from the Polk County Supervisor of Elections by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. Requests can be made online by clicking here.

Voters can find their precinct and polling places by clicking here.

Below are all the upcoming races in Polk County. Check back the night of Nov. 2 for election results.

Lakeland

Mayor

Bill Mutz

Saga Stevin

City Commission District C Southwest

Allyson “Al” Lewis

Sara Roberts McCarley

City Commission District D Southeast

Mike Musick

Shandale Terrell

Proposed Charter Amendment No. 1: “Do you favor an amendment to the Lakeland City Charter to fill vacancies on the City Commission at the next regular City election following a vacancy rather than at a special election; requiring that interim commissioners appointed by Commission to fill vacancy in a district seat until next regular election reside in same district as the vacant seat; and prohibiting the interim appointment of individuals otherwise precluded by term limits from serving on the Commission?”

Yes

No

Proposed Charter Amendment No. 2: “Do you favor an amendment to the Lakeland City Charter providing for the appointment of the City Attorney and City Manager to the City canvassing board if fewer than three (3) members of the City Commission are available to canvass the returns of a City election?”

Yes

No

Fort Meade

City Commission Seat 1

Ashlee Dishong

Herlinda Resendez

Jim “Possum” Schaill

City Commission Seat 5 At Large

Barbara Arnold

Samuel Berrien

Winter Haven

City Commission Seat 5