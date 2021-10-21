Clear icon
Local News

2021 Orange County Voter Guide: Sample ballots, races, more

Polls open Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County residents will be populating the polls early November to submit their ballots in multiple races involving Orlando city commissioners across several districts.

Multiple incumbents, including District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill and District 3 Commissioner Robert Stuart, are being challenged by newcomers.

Assigned polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for Orlando races.

[MORE: Find my polling place]

Early voting is also an option from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31 in Orlando at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 119 W. Kaley Street. The early voting poll will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters must bring an ID with a photo and signature to any polling location.

Those who vote-by-mail can send or drop off their ballot no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the county no later than 5 p.m. ten days before the election.

If none of the candidates receive more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election will be held Dec. 7 to determine the winner between the top two candidates.

[MORE: View sample ballots in Orange County]

Below find all the upcoming races in Orange County. Check back the night of Nov. 2 for election results.

Orlando Commission District 1

  • Jim Gray
  • Sunshine L. Grund
  • Bill Moore

Orlando Commission District 3

  • Samuel Chambers
  • Nicolette Fariello Springer
  • Robert F. Stuart

Orlando Commission District 5

  • Regina I. Hill
  • Shaniqua “Shan” Rose

