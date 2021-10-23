Man killed in drive-by shooting in Eatonville, police say

EATONVILLE, Fla. – A man died after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon, according to the Eatonville Police Department.

Police said Daniel Lamar Joiner, 36, was found near Deacon Jones Boulevard and West Kennedy Boulevard with multiple gunshot wounds.

[TRENDING: Embattled Orlando attorney permanently disbarred by Fla. Supreme Court | Oviedo mom gives birth to 3 on same date exactly 3 years apart | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the department, the possible suspect vehicle is a gray Infinity sedan with a Texas license plate. It is not known how many suspects were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at (407) 423-8477 to remain anonymous or contact the department at (407) 623-1303.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.