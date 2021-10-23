Seminole County schools to make masks optional in November

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools will make masks optional for everyone in November, according to district officials.

The latest mask update will go into effect on Nov. 1.

“We are pleased to announce that as a result of the current status of community transmission of COVID-19 cases within Seminole County, the SCPS Student Face Covering with “parental opt-out” and Campus Visitor Suspension procedures will not be extended beyond the Oct. 29 expiration date,” the district said in a statement.

The current mask policy in the district will expire on Oct. 29.

At the moment only students with a parental opt-out are allowed to be mask-free in class. Employees, vendors, and contractors will have to wear a mask through Oct. 29.