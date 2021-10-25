Mostly Cloudy icon
81º

Local News

SR-408 ramp, nearby roads to close overnight for construction

Construction will last from Monday, Oct. 25 to Thursday, Oct. 28

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Road Construction, Florida, Local, traffic
Part of SR 408 in Orange County will see an increased speed limit to 60 mph.
Part of SR 408 in Orange County will see an increased speed limit to 60 mph. (WKMG 2020)

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The State Road 408 ramp, along with surrounding roads, will be closed overnight due to a sign replacement construction project.

The road closures will occur from Monday, Oct. 25 to Thursday, Oct. 28.

[TRENDING: Florida surgeon general refuses mask, is told to leave meeting | 3 teens arrested for murder of Fla. high school student | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Monday, Oct. 25:

  • The northbound and southbound Florida Turnpike Ramps to Exit 265 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Drivers will be directed to exit at Ocoee/West Colonial Drive, Exit 267B.

Tuesday, Oct. 26:

  • Eastbound SR-408 approaching Powers Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Drivers will be directed to exit at Hiawassee Road, Exit 4.

Wednesday, Oct. 27:

  • The northbound and southbound Florida Turnpike Ramps to Exit 265 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Drivers will be directed to exit at Ocoee/West Colonial Drive, Exit 267B.
  • Eastbound SR-408 approaching Powers Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Drivers will be directed to exit at Hiawassee Road, Exit 4.

Thursday, Oct. 28:

  • The northbound and southbound Florida Turnpike Ramps to Exit 265 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Drivers will be directed to exit at Ocoee/West Colonial Drive, Exit 267B.
  • Westbound SR-408, approaching Bumby Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Drivers will be directed to exit at South Street, Exit 12B.
    • Drivers on Conway Road will be directed to take Lake Underhill Road.

Construction may be delayed due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

email

twitter