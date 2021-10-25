SR-408 ramp, nearby roads to close overnight for construction

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The State Road 408 ramp, along with surrounding roads, will be closed overnight due to a sign replacement construction project.
The road closures will occur from Monday, Oct. 25 to Thursday, Oct. 28.
Monday, Oct. 25:
- The northbound and southbound Florida Turnpike Ramps to Exit 265 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Drivers will be directed to exit at Ocoee/West Colonial Drive, Exit 267B.
Tuesday, Oct. 26:
- Eastbound SR-408 approaching Powers Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Drivers will be directed to exit at Hiawassee Road, Exit 4.
Wednesday, Oct. 27:
- The northbound and southbound Florida Turnpike Ramps to Exit 265 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Drivers will be directed to exit at Ocoee/West Colonial Drive, Exit 267B.
- Eastbound SR-408 approaching Powers Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Drivers will be directed to exit at Hiawassee Road, Exit 4.
Thursday, Oct. 28:
- The northbound and southbound Florida Turnpike Ramps to Exit 265 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Drivers will be directed to exit at Ocoee/West Colonial Drive, Exit 267B.
- Westbound SR-408, approaching Bumby Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Drivers will be directed to exit at South Street, Exit 12B.
- Drivers on Conway Road will be directed to take Lake Underhill Road.
Construction may be delayed due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.