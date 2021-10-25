SR-408 ramp, nearby roads to close overnight for construction

Part of SR 408 in Orange County will see an increased speed limit to 60 mph.

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The State Road 408 ramp, along with surrounding roads, will be closed overnight due to a sign replacement construction project.

The road closures will occur from Monday, Oct. 25 to Thursday, Oct. 28.

Monday, Oct. 25:

The northbound and southbound Florida Turnpike Ramps to Exit 265 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be directed to exit at Ocoee/West Colonial Drive, Exit 267B.



Tuesday, Oct. 26:

Eastbound SR-408 approaching Powers Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be directed to exit at Hiawassee Road, Exit 4.



Wednesday, Oct. 27:

The northbound and southbound Florida Turnpike Ramps to Exit 265 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be directed to exit at Ocoee/West Colonial Drive, Exit 267B.

Eastbound SR-408 approaching Powers Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be directed to exit at Hiawassee Road, Exit 4.



Thursday, Oct. 28:

The northbound and southbound Florida Turnpike Ramps to Exit 265 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be directed to exit at Ocoee/West Colonial Drive, Exit 267B.

Westbound SR-408, approaching Bumby Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be directed to exit at South Street, Exit 12B. Drivers on Conway Road will be directed to take Lake Underhill Road.



Construction may be delayed due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.