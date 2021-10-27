One person in custody in Ocala homicide investigation

One person is in custody while deputies conduct a homicide investigation in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

OCALA, Fla. – One person is in custody while deputies conduct a homicide investigation in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of SE 95th Street in Ocala around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a man who was dead.

Deputies said they found the person accused in the crime and a pursuit ensued.

[TRENDING: State CFO urges In-N-Out Burger to open in the Sunshine State |Hunter’s Creek Elementary principal tried to run over neighbor, Orange County deputies say|Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The person who fled from investigators was caught after a successful P.I.T. maneuver, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit ended in Sumter County.

The names of the people involved in this incident have not been released at this time.