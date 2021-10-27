Partly Cloudy icon
One person in custody in Ocala homicide investigation

Names of people involved have not been released at this time

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

One person is in custody while deputies conduct a homicide investigation in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
OCALA, Fla. – One person is in custody while deputies conduct a homicide investigation in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of SE 95th Street in Ocala around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a man who was dead.

Deputies said they found the person accused in the crime and a pursuit ensued.

The person who fled from investigators was caught after a successful P.I.T. maneuver, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit ended in Sumter County.

The names of the people involved in this incident have not been released at this time.

