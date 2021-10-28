Signs installed recognizing Parramore as National Register Historic District

ORLANDO, Fla,. – City officials were joined by community leaders on Thursday to install a sign recognizing the Parramore neighborhood as a National Register Historic District.

The sign was installed at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Church Street and is the first of 25 signs in the area that will recognize the designation.

The Holden-Parramore Historic District was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Sept. 23, 2009.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was on hand for the sign installation and said it supports efforts to preserve and celebrate the rich history of the neighborhood.

“I think it adds pride for the community to be the only neighborhood in all of Orlando that’s designated as a historic place,” Dyer said.

Parramore was established in the late 1800s and is home to some of Orlando’s earliest African American residents.

“Those that are here will recognize (the sign), but those that come to Parramore will also understand the rich history that is here in Parramore,” Commissioner Regina Hill said.

Natasha Gaye is the executive director for Parramore Main Street and said the recognition means a lot to the community.

“The heritage and culture, so much of it is beautiful and when you learn more about where you’re from or the greater Orlando area, you can really connect with that history,” Gaye said. “It’s something special. Historic preservation is very important.”