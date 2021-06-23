UPDATE: Section of Parramore Avenue reopens as Orlando police investigate shooting

A section of Parramore Avenue is closed as officers with the Orlando Police Department investigate a shooting.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A section of Parramore Avenue reopened as officers with the Orlando Police Department continue to investigate a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of S. Parramore Avenue and the area of Piedmont Street was closed earlier in the day on Monday.

Officers said around 4:27 p.m. they responded to the scene and found three people had been shot.

Investigators said two of the people shot were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the third person shot was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.