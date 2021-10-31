Pedestrian fatally struck near Full Sail University, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning when they were struck by a vehicle near Full Sail University, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the person was struck around 3:30 a.m. near North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue.

Details of the pedestrian or what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.