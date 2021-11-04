Woman charged with neglect after 4 children, including toddlers, found home alone, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman was charged with child neglect after her four children were found wearing dirty clothes and unsupervised, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Rosaura Sanchez was arrested after deputies were called to the home Wednesday by a Department of Children and Families investigator who said the children — ages 9, 6, 2 and 1 — were left alone since the previous day.

Officials said a family friend arrived to the home two hours after deputies responded and was able to get the children to answer the door. According to a release, the friend told deputies she was concerned because Sanchez had not been seen at the house or heard from all day.

Deputies said the home and yard were “extremely poor and unkempt,” and the children were found dirty. Authorities said the yard had no fence and the home is off a busy roadway and near a train track.

The 9-year-old boy, the eldest of the four, told officials he did not know where their mother was and had not seen her since the previous day. Deputies were told by the boy he was taking care of the other children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with four counts of child neglect.