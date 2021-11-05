SpaceX, NASA weigh astronaut rotation schedule as bad weather continues launch delay

Crew 3 astronauts, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, of Germany, NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron speak to the media after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The mission with a crew of four astronauts will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A early Sunday morning to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Vanishing into the bad weather Friday, it was tough to see a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule still waiting to fly four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Because of the weather, NASA and SpaceX met to decide if the last Commercial Crew astronauts who launched at pad 39A will come home before Crew-3 gets to fly.

Crew-2 has been on the station since April, nearing the end of their Dragon’s 210-day certification for spaceflight.

‘’We don’t know exactly when we’re going to come back home, but one can say for sure it will be sooner rather than later,’’ Crew-2 mission specialist Thomas Pesquest said onboard the station Friday.

NASA and SpaceX said the earliest Crew-2 could depart the station would be Sunday.

The forecast for the splashdown zone looks good.

Crew-3 could then have an opportunity to launch next week.

‘’Flying along that track, they need good weather. And if they cannot safely recover the astronauts in case of an emergency abort, they will scrub,’’ Space UpClose blogger Dr. Ken Kremer said.

NASA said if the weather was not an issue, it would prefer to bring the Crew-2 astronauts home after Crew-3 gets to the station.

That would give the outgoing crew time to familiarize their replacements with life in space.

‘’If we’re all here when they got here, obviously we would have more coverage and be able to give different ideas,’’ Crew-2 Commander Shane Kimbrough said. ‘’Little things that we don’t get trained on, like eating and going to the bathroom and sleeping and those kind of little tidbits that we would pass on to the next crew if they were here,’’ the astronaut continued.