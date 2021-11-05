Woman shot multiple times by boyfriend during argument, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times by her boyfriend, who later died after turning the gun on himself, after an argument — according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a Palm Coast home Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting, according to investigators, and found Michael Wright, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head and a woman who had been several times.

Wright’s sister, who was at the home when deputies arrived, told authorities her brother was wounded in the garage, records show.

Deputies said they found the man’s girlfriend who was shot at least four times. The woman told deputies she and Wright were arguing in the garage when she was shot, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned the woman contacted Wright’s mother and sister to tell them she had been locked in the garage and shot by Wright.

The two were taken to Halifax Health where Wright later died. The woman remains in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of how a domestic situation can spiral out of control behind closed doors,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “A young woman is fighting for her life because, in a moment of rage, her boyfriend thought violence was the answer. The suspect won’t be a threat to anyone ever again. We are praying for the victim and hoping the victim can recover from her injuries. Violence is never the answer and if you are in a volatile situation, you can escape and resources are available to help you.”

Deputies said Wright had an extensive criminal history and illegally obtained a gun a few months ago.