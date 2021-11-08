Nor’Easter brings damage, erosion to Volusia beaches

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Centra Floridians living along the coast are cleaning up the damage from the Nor’easter storm that blew through over the weekend. Several beaches will now be closed for days because of the erosion.

“When cold fronts come through we do see larger surf and some wind conditions but this one just happens to be worse than we’ve seen in a while,” Captain Tammy Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said.

Malphurs said four beach walkovers are closed, conservation poles knocked over, restrooms are flooded and the Ponce Inlet jetty’s guard rails were blown out.

“As soon as we can get down there when the tide goes down we’ll reassess and see if we have any more damage,” she said.

Sky 6 captured storm damage, erosion and flooding along Flagler and Volusia counties. Flooding in South Daytona near the Halifax River still made it difficult on Monday for cars to pass through after a weekend of heavy rain.

Port orange police also shared a video Monday of a car that ran off the road in floodwater and into a canal on Friday. Officers jumped in, broke the glass, and saved the driver from the sinking car.

While we’re expected to see a break in the rain for a few days, Malphurs said several warnings will still be out for beach conditions.

“As the surf does die down and it looks safer to be out there, it’s not safer. Because of these conditions that we’ve had, the rip currents will be worse,” she said.