ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man was shot in the stomach Tuesday night in Seminole County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on Clemson Drive near Altamonte Springs.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Seminole County sheriff’s deputies said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.