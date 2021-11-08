$10,000 reward offered for information on 2019 Sumter County murder

Deputies are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information on the investigation surrounding Michael Kotait, 61, who was found dead in 2019.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the person responsible for killing a Winter Garden business owner in 2019, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Majed Kotait, a 61-year-old mechanical engineer, was found dead in November 2019 near Wildwood.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program agreed to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone that could help them identify and arrest the killer(s), according to deputies. Investigators said this would supplement the $5,000 reward already issued by Crimeline.

Sumter County deputies ruled Kotait’s death a homicide after discovering his body in the yard of a house along I-75 at 9915 County Road 231.

Wildwood police also found a white Honda SUV registered to Kotait submerged in the water at the Lake Deaton Boat Ramp.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the case, please contact Sumter County Detective Brent Sargent at 352-793-2621 or the anonymous Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).