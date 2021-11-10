Pumpkin spice and everything nice: 11 local, seasonal beers to enjoy

Local breweries have been busy concocting flavorful beers to enjoy. Whether it’s a pale ale, stout or a sour, there’s a seasonal brew for you.

1. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Using only the finest hops, barley and malts, Ivanhoe Park Brewing has released their Never Too Late Pumpkin Brown Ale. Stop by their tasting room for their latest and greatest flavors.

1300 Alden Road, 407-270-6749

2. Motorworks Brewing

Hiya Gourdie is Motoworks Brewing’s latest creation. The auburn-colored, pumpkin ale has a sweet, pumpkin pie flavor and is made with pumpkin puree, fresh mint, spicy cinnamon and galangal, a ginger-like root.

131 N. Orange Ave. Suite 106, 407-284-1733

3. Broken Strings Brewery

Plenty of sweet, fall-inspired stouts are available at Broken Strings. Check out their barrel-aged maple vanilla, tasted coconut hazelnut or chocolate caramel shortbread cookie stout.

1012 W. Church St., 407-730-9108

4. Tactical Brewing Co.

Tactical Brewing has released the Greedy Man Is Always Poor, a spiced-rum, barrel-aged, rum cake imperial white stout brewed with roasted pecans and vanilla beans.

4882 New Broad St., 407-203-2033

5. RockPit Brewing

Gourde Latte is Rockpit’s latest beer release. The pumpkin ale is aged with lightly roasted coffee to create a pumpkin spice latte inspired fall beer.

10 W. Illiana St., 407-826-1773

6. Bowigen’s Beer Company

Bowigen’s has released Broken-Hearted, a pumpkin ale roasted with pumpkin, brown sugar and secret blend of spices alongside Sirius Black, a black currant sour that’s tart, fresh and packed with dark berry notes.

1014 FL-436, Casselberry, 407-960-7816

7. Crooked Can Brewing

Collaborating with Axum Coffee Roastery, Crooked Can has released the Axum Coffee Chocolate Stout. It’s brewed with whole coffee beans and sweet and unsweetened cocoa for a sweet, roasted flavor profile.

426 W. Plant St, Winter Garden, 407-395-9520

8. Suncreek Brewery

Marshmallows roasting over an open fire—that’s how the song goes, right? ‘Schmello, Suncreek’s seasonal release, has a toasted marshmallow feel that’ll make you feel like your standing in front of the real thing.

790 W. Minneola Ave., Clermont, 407-850-8810

9. Central 28 Beer Company

Central 28 Beer Company’s My Favorite Things, a holiday-spiced Belgian dubbel (brown ale), is now available and definitely worth the drive.

290 Springview Commerce Drive #1, DeBary, 386-668-2811

10. Clermont Brewing Company

Enjoy Clermont Brewing’s Brown Sugar Cinnamon Stout as a flight or a pint alongside artisanal food, live music and good company.

750 W. Desoto St., Clermont, 321-430-2337

11. Half Barrel Beer Project

Half-Barrel Beer Project’s seasonal release includes a Sour Caramel Apple Pop, a candy apple and caramel sour.

9650 Universal Blvd. #143, 407-203-3946