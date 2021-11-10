77º

Burn off calories before Thanksgiving meal with Turkey Trot 5Ks around Central Florida

Races span five counties

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Sanford Turkey Day 5K (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, you might already be thinking about how much food you’re going to eat.

One way to prepare for the large food intake is to get out and get active before you find yourself in a turkey coma.

That’s where the Turkey Trot 5K tradition comes in. And you’re in luck because there’s plenty happening around Central Florida.

Here’s the Turkey Trot 5Ks around the area:

Seniors First Turkey Trot 5K

- Time: 8 a.m.

- Place: Lake Eola, Downtown Orlando

- Details: Many dress in Thanksgiving costumes or themed hats. Best turkey call contest.

- More information

Turkey Day 5K Fun Run

- Time: 8 a.m.

- Place: Downtown Sanford

- More information

Florida Turkey Trot at Oviedo Mall

- Time: 8 a.m.

- Place: Oviedo Mall

- Details: There will be vendors, live performances, music and more.

- More information

Feet to Feast 5K

- Time: 7:45 a.m.

- Place: Daytona State College, Flagler/Palm Coast Campus

- More information

NSB Thanksgiving Gobble Wobble 5K

- Time: 9 a.m.

- Place: Flagler Avenue Boardwalk, New Smyrna Beach

- Details: Run/walk is in the sand on the beach.

- More information

Daytona Beach Turkey Trot

- Time: 8:30 a.m.

- Place: 471 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach

- First 10% of finishers receive custom glass cup.

- More information

Turkey Trot Ormond 5K

- Time: 9 a.m.

- Place: Granada Plaza Shopping Center, Ormond Beach

- More information

37th Annual John Boyle Thanksgiving 10 Mile, 5K & Kids Dash Road Races

- Time: 10 Mile at 7:30 a.m., 5K at 7:45 a.m., Kids Dash at 9 a.m.

- Place: Sperling Sports Complex, Deland

- More information

AdventHealth Groveland Turkey Trot 5K & 10K

- Time: 10K at 7:15 a.m., 5K at 7:30 a.m.

- Place: Cherry Lake Park in Groveland

- More information

Golden Triangle YMCA 5K Turkey Trot

- Time: 8 a.m.

- Place: Golden Triangle YMCA in Tavares

- More information

YMCA Turkey Trot 5K & 10K

- Time: 10K at 7:20 a.m., 5K at 7:40 a.m.

- Place: YMCA at 3200 SE 17th Street in Ocala

- More information

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

