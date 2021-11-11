Orlando police chief donates 15 new patrol cars to city in Puerto Rico

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón arrives in his homeland of Puerto Rico Thursday with 15 new patrol cars to donate to the City of Ponce Police Department, according to an OPD press release.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón arrived in Puerto Rico Thursday with 15 new patrol cars to donate to the City of Ponce Police Department, according to a news release.

The visit and donations are part of the Orlando Police Department’s ongoing commitment to help the island recover from the lingering impacts of recent earthquakes and Hurricane María in 2017, the release said.

According to the release, OPD sent 12 officers to the island in December of 2017 — including then-deputy chief and Puerto Rico native Rolón — to help local law enforcement protect and serve their communities, as power outages, lack of communication and emergencies riddled the island after the devastating storm.

It was then that Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, City Commissioners and Orlando police made a public commitment to continue supporting the people and law enforcement in Puerto Rico as much as they could, the release said.

The new vehicles will be presented to the city of Ponce’s police force by Rolón and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro of Orlando at a special ceremony and unveiling Friday at 10:30 a.m., the release said.

Elected city officials, as well as members of the Puerto Rico State Legislature and other distinguished guests, will be accepting the vehicles at the Casa Alcaldía de Ponce, the town’s city hall.

