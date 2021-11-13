WATCH LIVE: 3 astronauts to be inducted into Hall of Fame at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Three veteran astronauts will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame Saturday morning at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Michael E. Lopez-Alegria, Pamela A. Melroy and Scott Kelly will be inducted as part of the 2020 class starting at 11 a.m. The three were selected as inductees in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kennedy Space Center.

[TRENDING: Orlando police predict 95K people to show up to EDC each day | How did this metal box get on a Florida beach? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will also be making remarks at the ceremony.

Lopez-Alegria was selected as a NASA astronaut in 1992 and is a veteran of four space flights, logged more than 257 days in space and performed 10 spacewalks, according to NASA.

The space agency said Melroy, who is also deputy administrator for NASA, was selected as a NASA astronaut in 1994, logged more than 924 hours in space and is a veteran of three space shuttle missions.

Kelly was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 1996, served a one-year mission on the International Space Station as a flight engineer then as a commander where almost 400 experiments were conducted, according to NASA. He also served as pilot on his first space shuttle mission and commander on his second, according to the space agency.

For more information on the inductees, click here.

Ad