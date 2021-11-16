Ocala fire stations host holiday drives to benefit local charities

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala first responders are sliding down their firefighter’s poles and entering: The North Pole.

This holiday season, select Ocala Fire Rescue stations are trading in sirens for sleigh bells as they prepare to collect items for local charities leading up to Christmas.

Donations, like food, toiletries, baby items and toys, will be accepted at stations 1-7 through Friday, Dec. 10.

“One of the many joys of working in this community is witnessing the generosity our citizens display year-round,” Ocala Fire Chief Clint Welborn said in a news release. “We are excited to offer our stations as drop off locations for donations that will provide relief and comfort to struggling families at a local level.”

Below find a list of accepted donation items and the locations of the participating fire rescue stations:

Accepted Items:

· Canned items (meats, fruits, vegetables, soup)

· Dry goods (pasta, rice, dried beans, cereal)

· Other non-perishables (fruit cups, juice boxes, peanut butter, crackers)

· Toiletries (soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes)

· Baby items (baby food, diapers, wipes)

· New, unwrapped toys in original packaging

Drop Off Locations:

· Station #1 – 505 NW MLK Jr. Ave.

· Station #2 – 2701 SE 36th Ave.

· Station #3 – 320 NE Eighth Ave.

· Station #4 – 3300 SW 20th St.

· Station #5 – 2340 NE 25th Ave.

· Station #6 – 5220 SW 50th Ct.

· Station #7 – 885 SE 31st St.

For more information on the holiday donation drive, please call OFR’s office at 352-629-8306.