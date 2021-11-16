Photos released of sedan involved in homicide of man who was panhandling in west Orange County

Photos have been released of the sedan involved in the homicide of a man who was panhandling in west Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Photos have been released of the sedan involved in the homicide of a man who was panhandling in west Orange County.

Deputies said around 9:26 p.m. on Friday, 57-year-old Robert Price was panhandling at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road when he was shot and killed.

Investigators said they are now looking for a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone who has any information on this shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.