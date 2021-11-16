59º

Local News

Photos released of sedan involved in homicide of man who was panhandling in west Orange County

Robert Price, 57, was shot and killed this past Friday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Photos have been released of the sedan involved in the homicide of a man who was panhandling in west Orange County.

Deputies said around 9:26 p.m. on Friday, 57-year-old Robert Price was panhandling at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road when he was shot and killed.

Investigators said they are now looking for a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone who has any information on this shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

