All adults could be eligible for COVID-19 boosters before the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorization all adults to receive a COVID-19 booster shot could come at any time.

The drugmaker filed for authorization with the Food and Drug Administration last week, and so did Moderna. Both pharmaceuticals would still need the CDC to sign-off to begin distributing the booster shots.

Dr. Todd Husty, Seminole County’s medical director, told News 6 those who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot shouldn’t wait.

“We’re in Central Florida. People visit us from all over the world. If we let ourselves fall down by not getting our boosters, we’ll see another surge,” Husty said. “We know that we’re losing our immunity over time. It’s about 6 months after your full dose vaccination probably, about 6 months after you’ve had the disease.”

Currently, booster shots are available for people 65 and older, for those who have an underlying medical condition and for those whose job puts them at a greater risk of getting COVID-19.

With the holiday season around the corner, family gatherings are expected, which is why medical experts are saying don’t put your loved ones’ health at risk.

“When we have these gatherings, we typically see more cases afterward. So, we have to stay vigilant. If you’re traveling, make sure that you’re wearing your mask when you’re on the plane or in the airport,” Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care said. “We do see breakthrough infections after the vaccine, several months after the vaccine. It does not mean your vaccine is not working. It’s just that immunity starts to ease and starts to wane at that time.”

In terms of Florida’s vaccination numbers, according to the most recent report issued by the state’s Department of Health, more than 14 million people ages 5 and up have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot—that’s 67 percent of the state’s population. The state’s positivity rate also reflects less COVID-19 cases at 2.5%.

“We’re doing really well in Central Florida. In fact, we’re doing exceedingly well in Central Florida,” Husty said. “What we need to do is to continue doing exceedingly well. That means go get your booster.”