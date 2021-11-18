Central Florida employers looking to fill over 8,000 positions at Amway Center job fair

The free job fair will be held at the Amway Center on Friday, Nov. 19.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The “largest job fair in the southeast” is coming to the Amway Center Friday, according to a news release from OrlandoJobs.com.

The 13th annual Florida Classic Diversity Job Fair will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 140 employers will be hiring for over 8,000 open positions at businesses like Universal Orlando Resort, Celebration Restaurant Group, T-Mobile, the City of Orlando, Hilton Grand, Walt Disney World, Advent Health, FedEx, UCF, Orlando Health and many more, according to Tabitha Higgs, director of marketing for OrlandoJobs.com.

OrlandoJobs.com is partnering with Florida Citrus Sports and the Florida Classic to host this free event, the release continues.

The job fair will also feature “career advice sessions with career experts, résumé critiques and professional headshots, all aimed to help job seekers find their purpose within serving this community,” according to the release.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online and upload their resumes ahead of the event.

For more information, visit OrlandoJobs.com/jobfair.