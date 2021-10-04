New Kids on the Block to make tour stop at Amway Center in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – “Step by Step,” the Amway Center in Orlando is proving it’s got the right stuff to start hosting concerts in the wake of the pandemic.

The center announced on Monday that New Kids on the Block, along with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, will perform on July 10, 2022 as part of their “Mix Tape Tour 2022.”

Tickets for the “Mix Tape Tour 2022″ officially go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. It will feature classic hits and fan favorites.

For those interested in learning more about New Kids on the Block fan club pre-sales, VIP packages and the tour itinerary, visit their website.

The event will be produced by Live Nation, the same tour management company that recently handled the logistics for Harry Styles’ Love on Tour show, which hits the Amway Center on Thursday.