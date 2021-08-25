Vaccine proof or negative test required for Harry Styles Orlando stop

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Harry Styles performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles. Love On Tour kicks off on Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – If Harry Styles’ fans want to experience the “Love on Tour” in Orlando they will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination, according to the Amway Center.

Live Nation, the tour management company, is implementing the policy as cases continue to soar fueled by the delta variant.

“For the health and safety of everyone at Harry Styles’ upcoming Love On Tour show, ticket holders must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, in addition to wearing a face covering, to attend the Thursday, Oct. 7 show at Orlando’s Amway Center,” a statement from the company said.

The policy also applies to children too young to be vaccinated. They must show proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours.

Venue and tour staff at the Amway Center will follow the same policy and wear face masks at all times, according to the Amway Center.

“This new show policy is the best way to protect the health and safety of Live Nation crew, venue employees and fans and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the U.S.,” according to a statement.

Other tour companies, including LiveNation competitor AEG Presents, have implemented similar restrictions for upcoming concerts.

Styles is the first show at Amway Center requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test but James Taylor and Jackson Browne’s Nov. 14 show will have a similar policy but it will be a 72-hour negative test window instead of 48 hours, according to the city of Orlando Venues marketing manager Kirk Wingerson.

“Although these are the only Amway Center concerts with stringent COVID policies right now, it is becoming more likely among other shows as the touring industry looks to provide a safer live experience for fans, artists and staff alike,” Wingerson said.