Local News

$5,000 reward offered for information on Pine Hills fatal shooting

Dadley Saint Jean was shot and killed on Oct. 1

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crimeline for information on the killing of Dadley Saint Jean. (Crimeline)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crimeline for information on the killing of Dadley Saint Jean.

The 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Pine Hills on Oct. 1, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was found shot at the Park Hamilton Apartments.

Jean was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

No details about the suspected shooter have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

