$5,000 reward offered for information on Pine Hills fatal shooting

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crimeline for information on the killing of Dadley Saint Jean.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crimeline for information on the killing of Dadley Saint Jean.

The 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Pine Hills on Oct. 1, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

[TRENDING: FBI assisting in Miya Marcano case | Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said the victim was found shot at the Park Hamilton Apartments.

Jean was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

No details about the suspected shooter have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.