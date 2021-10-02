Clear icon
77º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man shot and killed in Pine Hills

No suspect information at this time

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
Photo does not have a caption

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Pine Hills around 7:23 p.m. Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at the Park Hamilton Apartments.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found a man in his 20s who was shot.

[TRENDING: FBI assisting in Miya Marcano caseMerck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and died at the medical facility.

Officers said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email