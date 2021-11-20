70-year-old woman hit and killed crossing the street in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed crossing the street in east Orange County on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said a 22-year-old man driving a sedan was heading westbound on Aloma Avenue and the 70-year-old woman was attempting to cross Aloma Avenue in a marked crosswalk.

Troopers said the man failed to yield and hit the woman crossing the street.

The woman died at Winter Park Hospital, according to FHP.

The crash is under investigation.