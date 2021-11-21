The Weekly talks expanding cancer coverage for firefighters, ongoing problems with unemployment benefits

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is one step closer to expanding cancer coverage for firefighters.

News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld brought the concerns of first responders to state leaders, and it appears we’re closer to changing the law.

Holfeld joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to break down one of his latest reports that included an Orange County firefighter who was denied benefits for having a form of cancer that’s not covered under the current legislation.

On top of that push, Holfeld has also helped countless Floridians navigate the unemployment system and get the benefits they’re owed throughout the pandemic. He’ll talk about his latest report that features a mother of four who finally received her benefits after seven months, and the legislation expected to be filed to fix the system in 2022.

