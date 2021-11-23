Florida man who worked as coach, teacher arrested on child porn charges, deputies say

A man who worked as a community soccer coach and teacher in Citrus County is locked up in Lake County facing child porn charges, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Scott Brake, 52, of Dunnellon was arrested Tuesday by Lake County deputies.

According to a news release, deputies in Citrus County received a tip earlier this year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which traced the transmission of child pornography to Brake’s home.

Investigators said the man admitted to viewing child porn, but nothing was found during an initial search in August. Investigators said Brake was arrested at the time for trafficking a controlled substance, but he later bonded out of jail. Investigators did not say what the controlled substance was.

Deputies said they later located images of child porn on electronic devices owned by Brake and a warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

Investigators did not say where Brake was employed as a teacher prior to their investigation.

Brake is being held in Lake County $195,000 bond.