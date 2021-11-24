Salvation Army volunteer steps in to get results for family who lost 28-year-old mother

ORLANDO, Fla. – Roy Arnason and his daughter, Cianna, 18, are getting ready to volunteer for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Arnason, who’s been a volunteer with the organization for years, said he needed to do something more to help.

“I’m lucky enough to know some of the people at Salvation Army that let me flow in different areas to help and this project that we decided on doing this year,” Arnason said.

Arnason just recently learned about a local woman, Ivaleese, who was in the process of filling out her paperwork for the Angel Tree program.

The 28-year-old passed away and was never able to submit her application for her four children.

When the Salvation Army heard about her case, they immediately spread the word and that’s when Arnason stepped in to get results.

“I’ve been pretty blessed with healthy children and a good life, and even with the blessings I’ve had I’ve struggled, and I find it really sad to think about people (who) want to do things for their family and their children and can’t,” Arnason explained.

Not only will the Arnason family be helping Ivaleese’s kids, they plan to donate to her sister as well, who is also in need of Christmas gifts this year.

It’s another reason why Cianna said she won’t give up helping others.

“It feels so great to give back because you get to a point in your life, even though I’m still so young, I see now that I’m more than grateful for what I have. It saddens my heart and I just want to be able to help,” she said.

Find information on how you can help Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program on our website.