2 men cut during fight on Thanksgiving in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were cut during a fight with three others on Thanksgiving night in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 7 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 5700 block of Estancia Drive, near South Semoran Boulevard, southeast of Orlando.

[TRENDING: What is this new COVID-19 variant? | Florida senator files bill to allow employers to offer sub-minimum ‘training wage’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said a 19-year-old was cut with a knife during an altercation “with three known suspects.” A 47-year-old man who tried to break up the fight was also wounded, deputies said.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not say if any arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.