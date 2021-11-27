Precautionary boil water notice issued in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in Seminole County for 293 homes in the Black Hammock Service Area, according to county utilities.

County officials posted the advisory on Twitter at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The county has provided an interactive map, which can be accessed here, that one can use to see if their home is in the affected area.

The notice will remain in effect until the problem is fixed and bacteriological surveys show the water in these areas is once again safe to drink without boiling it first, the county said.

The warning extends to water used in drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing one’s teeth or washing dishes. The water must be kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute before it can be used, and bottled water may be used as an alternative, the county said.

For questions, you’re asked to contact the Seminole County Environmental Services Department at 407-665-2110, or online at its website.