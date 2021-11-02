79º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Toho Water Authority issues boil water advisory for Harmony community

More than 2,000 customers have been affected

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Kissimmee, Osceola County, Water, Boil Water, Harmony

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Toho Water Authority announced a precautionary boil water advisory on Tuesday.

The advisory was issued for customers in the Harmony community along with Ameritrail customers located north of US 441.

It affects around 2,100 customers.

[TRENDING: Volusia Co. Deputies search for 2 girls, missing since Halloween |Country duo Dan + Shay cancel Orlando concert |Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

In a release, Toho said the advisory is due to a valve being closed by a contractor in the area, which caused a temporary loss of water pressure in the system.

Area affected by boil water advisory (Toho Water Authority)

Customers in the area are advised to boil water prior to:

  • Drinking
  • Cooking
  • Making ice
  • Washing dishes
  • Brushing teeth

Toho said tap water may be used for showering, baths, shaving and washing.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

email

twitter