Toho Water Authority issues boil water advisory for Harmony community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Toho Water Authority announced a precautionary boil water advisory on Tuesday.

The advisory was issued for customers in the Harmony community along with Ameritrail customers located north of US 441.

It affects around 2,100 customers.

In a release, Toho said the advisory is due to a valve being closed by a contractor in the area, which caused a temporary loss of water pressure in the system.

Area affected by boil water advisory (Toho Water Authority)

Customers in the area are advised to boil water prior to:

Drinking

Cooking

Making ice

Washing dishes

Brushing teeth

Toho said tap water may be used for showering, baths, shaving and washing.