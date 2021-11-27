Shoppers supporting Central Florida stores for Small Business Saturday

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Small Business Saturday is a big day for local shops, and owners are hoping for large sales.

The post-Thanksgiving shopping day took over downtown Winter Garden, where stores offered deals and sales to encourage people to shop small.

Christy Reynolds and Erika Swart are the owners of Doxology. Reynolds said this is a big day to look forward to each year for their business.

“It’s our super bowl. It’s the busiest day of the year. Its the most exciting day,” Reynolds said.

The pair said crowds started showing up before the boutique even opened. Swart said they’re grateful for the support, especially more than a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every dollar that comes in here goes back into our community. It’s not like shopping at a big box store, it’s not the same. It’s so different to support us,” Swart said.

Outside the store, Britt Nelson sold hand painted ornaments and items from her shop Gently Bound. She said each sale goes directly into the community.

“When you support small businesses you’re supporting a family, you’re supporting putting food on the table, especially post-COVID. It’s just so important to shop small business,” Nelson said.

Julie De La Fe bought holiday gifts for friends. She said she was happy to shop small and support local business owners.

“These are people that have families and homes and I really think it’s important that we support those people for what they’re doing and their businesses,” De La Fe said.

Up the block on Plant Street, the boutique Polka Dotz opened its doors to shoppers following its move to the new location a couple of months ago. Jenny Hotard with the store said the pandemic brought on challenges, but they’re thankful for shoppers who are helping small businesses.

“It’s important to shop small. It supports the community, it keeps us going, keeps all the small businesses with their dreams going and it really supports us,” Hotard said.