Man found shot to death at Orlando apartments

A man was found shot to death at an Orlando apartment complex.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Monday at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 4 a.m. in at the Timber Sound Apartments in the 4800 block of Raleigh Street, southeast of Kirkman Road and State Road 408.

Orlando police said officers were called to the apartments and found the man dead.

Photos from the scene show investigators gathered outside a unit that has a blanket over the window.

“We ask our community members to come forward with any information they may have by dialing 911 or our non-emergency line at 321-235-5300. Or to remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online at crimeline.org,” police said in a statement.

Once new details become available, we will send those your way.