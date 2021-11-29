Shots fired at 2 vehicles lead to crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two vehicles, one of which was carrying a 3-year-old boy, were shot at early Monday, leading to a crash in Orange County, sheriff’s officials said.

The shootings were reported around 4:25 a.m. near John Young Parkway and Edgewater Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said someone in a vehicle opened fire at two other cars, one driven by a 22-year-old man and the other by a 23-year-old woman who had her child with her.

No one was injured by the gunfire, according to deputies.

As a result of the incident, the vehicle driven by the 22-year-old man was involved in a crash with another vehicle, whose driver, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The drivers of the vehicles that were shot at know each other but said they don’t know why the person opened fire, according to officials.

Details about the suspected shooter and his or her vehicle have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.